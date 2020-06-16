Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for TELUS in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on T. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$27.50 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

T opened at C$23.24 on Tuesday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

