Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.82

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.82 and traded as low as $12.51. Cortland Bancorp shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 1,875 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cortland Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cortland Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cortland Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 70,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cortland Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 305,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

