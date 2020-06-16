Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Receives $8.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

COTY opened at $4.77 on Friday. Coty has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Coty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $5,625,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

