Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,386 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Cousins Properties worth $26,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,581,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,147,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,616,000 after purchasing an additional 117,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,179,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,475,000 after purchasing an additional 651,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CUZ opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

