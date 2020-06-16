Cowen Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KZR has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd purchased 1,454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $7,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 784,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,574.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

