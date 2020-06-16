Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 14th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CFO Kenneth Booth purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $858,690.00. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total transaction of $715,605.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $39,120,021. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $435.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.62, a current ratio of 28.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.48. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $499.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 33.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.40.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

