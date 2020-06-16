Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 231.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN alerts:

FLGE opened at $334.95 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $394.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.55.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.