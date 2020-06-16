Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

SLQT opened at $28.44 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

