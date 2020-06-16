Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €6.25 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €6.25 ($7.02) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 41.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LHA. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €8.58 ($9.64).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.70 ($12.02) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a fifty-two week high of €18.02 ($20.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.80 and a 200-day moving average of €12.14.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

