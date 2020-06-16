Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 370” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) received a GBX 370 ($4.71) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.62) to GBX 460 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.09) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 427.81 ($5.44).

LON IAG opened at GBX 284.30 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($8.71). The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 423.02.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

