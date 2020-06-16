Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Down 6.2% in May

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,280,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the May 14th total of 17,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:CPG opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 79,874 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

