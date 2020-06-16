Cruz Cobalt (CVE:CUZ) Receives News Impact Score of -3.53

Press coverage about Cruz Cobalt (CVE:CUZ) has trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cruz Cobalt earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Cruz Cobalt has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Cruz Cobalt Company Profile

Cruz Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for cobalt and lithium properties. It holds interests in nine cobalt projects located in North America, including five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho, and one in Montana.

