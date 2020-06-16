Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.53

Media stories about Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Darelle Online Solutions earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

DAR stock opened at C$0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $737,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.43. Darelle Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.02.

Darelle Online Solutions Company Profile

Darelle Online Solutions Inc provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage raffle tickets and draws through online. The company was formerly known as Free Energy International Inc and changed its name to Darelle Online Solutions Inc in April 2016.

