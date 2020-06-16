Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $68.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.31.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Nomura downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

DCPH stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $662,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $376,426.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,365 shares in the company, valued at $376,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,542 shares of company stock worth $7,792,593. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 217,696 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,571,000 after acquiring an additional 108,024 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

