Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($7.87) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

DBK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €5.93 ($6.67).

FRA DBK opened at €8.62 ($9.69) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a one year high of €18.49 ($20.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.97 and a 200 day moving average of €7.10.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

