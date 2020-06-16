Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €4.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €4.00 ($4.49) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 53.62% from the stock’s previous close.

DBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.42) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €5.93 ($6.67).

FRA DBK opened at €8.62 ($9.69) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.10. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($20.78).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

