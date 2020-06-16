Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

