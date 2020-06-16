Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.73

Shares of Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and traded as high as $19.00. Dillistone Group shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 16,670 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

About Dillistone Group (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

