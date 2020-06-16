Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 22.3% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 19.7% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $158,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 60,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.75 and a 200 day moving average of $293.14. The company has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

