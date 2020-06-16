Domtar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 9,721 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 12,051% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Domtar by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 1,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 214.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

UFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

