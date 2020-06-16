Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.03

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.34. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 89,200 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSM)

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

