DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.10

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $10.52. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 14,500 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.