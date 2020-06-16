Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.