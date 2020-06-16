Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

EIX opened at $59.45 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,363,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 55.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 424,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 151,662 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

