Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Media stories about Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Emera earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Emera stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. Emera has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

