Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

NYSE:ET opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.69. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $55,683,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.