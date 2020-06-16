Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENGH has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$59.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

ENGH opened at C$69.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of C$32.80 and a 12-month high of C$77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

In related news, Director Stephen Sadler sold 76,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.53, for a total value of C$5,346,549.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,303,600 shares in the company, valued at C$507,790,093.60. Also, Director Reid Drury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.57, for a total transaction of C$548,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,208,828. Insiders have sold 179,900 shares of company stock worth $11,370,693 in the last ninety days.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

