EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 14th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ENLC opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

