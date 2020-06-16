Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

