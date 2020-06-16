Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RE opened at $214.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day moving average of $236.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

