Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.39

Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $5.59. Evolution Mining shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 11,835,184 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$5.39 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.10.

About Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN)

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.