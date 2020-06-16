Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $68.04 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.4% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 40,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 42.7% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,420.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

