Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 54,612 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,071,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 54,612 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.9% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $957,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.79 and a 200-day moving average of $167.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.