Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 152,770 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 1,332.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alcoa worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after acquiring an additional 494,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 123,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 140.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

NYSE:AA opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Alcoa Corp has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

