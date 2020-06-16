Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 6,729 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.