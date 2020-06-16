Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 8,382 Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Western New England Bancorp worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $752,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Steven G. Richter acquired 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,323 shares of company stock valued at $75,143. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of WNEB opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.28. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.