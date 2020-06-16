Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2,169.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,071 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.