Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 11,782 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 355.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3,781.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 309,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 814.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,230,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.