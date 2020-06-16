Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,919 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Synaptics worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

In other Synaptics news, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $381,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

