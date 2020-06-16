Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Athene by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,638,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Athene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the period.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATH opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.