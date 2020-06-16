Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

