Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.26% of Forterra worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra by 33,684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forterra by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Forterra by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 201,118 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 98,899 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of FRTA opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.18 million, a PE ratio of 151.83 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Forterra Inc has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $330.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.