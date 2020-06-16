Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,372,000 after buying an additional 6,216,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,689,000 after buying an additional 6,095,830 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,719 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,889,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,280 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of CZR opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

