Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

