Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

