Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.34% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VKTX opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.10. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.