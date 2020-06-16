Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,344,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.71. Summit Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

