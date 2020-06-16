Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 680,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,511 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 40.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

MFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

