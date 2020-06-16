Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 251,854 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 2,695.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,854 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,591 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,878,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 968,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 959,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $424.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.