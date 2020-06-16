Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $4,297,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,560,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,638,100. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

